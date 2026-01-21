TINTERN Village Hall is hosting An Evening With Kate Humble, the locally-based writer and broadcaster.
Kate, who has lived in a smallholding near the village for nearly 20 years with husband Ludo, will be giving a talk and a Q&A in aid of preserving Tintern’s historic St Mary's church building on Friday, March 6 (7.30pm).
It promises to be an unmissable event, as she chats about her life, writing and her latest projects in broadcasting and conservation.
Kate’s television series include Animal Park, Escape to the Farm, Britain’s Best Coastal Walks, Back to the Land, Lambing Live, Springwatch, Living with Nomads and Wild Shepherdess.
She is the author of six books including Where the Hearth Is: Stories of Home, A Year of Living Simply, Thinking on My Feet (Shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize and the Stanford Travel Writing Award) and the recipe books Homemade: Recipes from the Countryside and Homecooked: Recipes From the Farm.
Kate is also a contributing editor of Wanderlust, and regularly writes on wildlife, rural and environmental affairs, travel and wellbeing for various publications.
As president of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Patron of the British Society of Soil Science, ambassador for Farms for City Children and the Whitley Fund for Nature, she is passionate about nature and promoting conservation.
Kate’s also a qualified commercial diver, so if you need barnacles removing from the bottom of your boat, she’s your girl!
The talk is hosted by the Lower Wye Valley Building Preservation Trust, a charity run by volunteers, with all proceeds going to the St Mary's Conservation Fund, the picturesque Grade II Chapel Hill ruin which desperately needs consolidation and is currently closed to the public for safety reasons.
There is limited parking at the village hall, while parking along Tintern’s main road (A466) is unrestricted after 6pm.
