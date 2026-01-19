Mike also developed a rare blood cancer, but was too old to have a stem cell transplant, so was given palliative care which would have involved having blood transfusions every few days. Unfortunately he passed away from complications arising from his condition, but, had he undergone the transfusions, it’s likely that the blood would have been delivered by Blood Bike Wales, a charity which takes all sorts of specimens as well as blood between hospitals at weekends and out-of-hours.