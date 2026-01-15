A FAMLY-run farm-based Welsh spring water business has announced its first major wholesale listing with Castell Howell Foods, one of the UK’s leading independent foodservice suppliers.
Soleau Spring Water is produced from a natural spring located on the family’s working farm in Usk, where the canned water brand was developed as a long-term diversification project rooted in land stewardship, local employment and sustainable rural business.
The new listing with Castell Howell marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, bringing Soleau to foodservice customers across Wales and the UK.
Soleau say the partnership reflects strong alignment between the two businesses, both of which share a commitment to family ownership, Welsh sourcing and supporting resilient rural supply chains.
Castell Howell is widely recognised for championing independent and farm-based producers, making the wholesaler a natural first major partner for Soleau.
”Soleau was created as a way to diversify our family farm while protecting the spring and building a sustainable business for future generations,” said founder Sara Jones.
“To secure our first major wholesaler listing with Castell Howell, a business that genuinely values family producers and Welsh agriculture, is incredibly meaningful for us.”
Soleau Spring Water is sourced, canned, and distributed in the UK, offering foodservice operators a premium and sustainable alternative to imported bottled waters, with full traceability back to the farm, she added.
”Soleau is an excellent example of farm diversification done well,” said Lindsey Hamer, Welsh Produce Specialist at Castell Howell. “It’s family-run roots, strong provenance, and quality make it a great fit for our customers and our values.”
The listing represents Soleau’s first major step into national foodservice distribution, and with their new flavoured range launching in 2026, the partnership forms part of a wider strategy to grow sustainably while remaining family-owned and farm-led.
