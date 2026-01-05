A Usk resident has raised serious concerns about road safety and accessibility after being thrown from his Motability scooter when he hit a pothole in the town.
Bill Dikelis, who lives at Baron Court in Usk, said the incident occurred after he was forced to use the road because the pavement was too narrow to safely accommodate his mobility scooter. He was thrown from the scooter on impact with the pothole.
Despite freezing temperatures at the time, Mr Dikelis was able to get himself home and did not suffer serious injuries, though he was left with bruising. His Motability scooter sustained minor damage.
Speaking after the incident which has been reported, Mr Dikelis said he was concerned not only for himself but for other disabled residents.
“I’m worried not just about myself, but about other Motability and mobility scooter users in Usk,” he said. “Many of us are pushed onto the road because pavements are too narrow or uneven, and potholes like this put us in real danger.”
Mr Dikelis has criticised Monmouthshire County Council for what he described as a lack of regular road checks and the poor quality of some pothole repairs in the town. He said several potholes in Usk have taken weeks to be repaired after being reported.
He also recalled a previous incident in which his car suffered £600 worth of damage after hitting a recurring pothole locally known as the “Plasmwr pothole,” which has been repaired multiple times.
Usk county councillor Tony Kear said winter weather poses challenges for road maintenance.
“This time of year is notoriously difficult, with rain and frost causing rapid deterioration of road surfaces,” he said. “However, this location was a previous repair, and we need to look again at how these repairs are carried out to avoid wasting taxpayers’ money. Mr Dikelis could have suffered a serious injury rather than just a few bruises.”
Cllr Kear added that he has personally experienced pothole damage, having paid over £500 for two new tyres after a similar incident, which he raised at a previous full Monmouthshire County Council meeting.
