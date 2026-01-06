REFORM UK’s regional director for Wales has been removed from a Gwent community council for failing to attend meetings.
Cllr Thomas, the leader of the Reform group on Torfaen Borough Council joined the party with two other Independents shortly after the 2024 general election, giving the Nigel Farage-led party its first local government representatives in Wales.
Being a member of the borough council, he is paid £23,726 which includes a senior salary as the leader of a political group, although the community council role was voluntary.
While representing the town’s Llantarnam ward on the borough council, he was elected as an independent candidate to represent the Two Locks ward, on the community council at a by-election in September, defeating candidates from Labour, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, amassing 217 votes and a majority of 27 over Labour.
Cllr Thomas was last week presented with plaques from the Wales Gurkha Community for supporting its members alongside borough council ward colleagues and Reform councillors Alan Slade and Jason O’Connell.
Responding to his removal from the community council, he said: “As a father, local business owner, and Torfaen Borough Councillor for Llantarnam, my time is increasingly stretched.
“I dedicate a great deal of my time to direct action in the community, from resolving long standing public safety issues and clearing overgrown alleyways to jetwashing walls and organising litter picks, as well as supporting vulnerable residents and working with council officers to deliver for local people.
“This is extremely rewarding work and I’m proud every day to serve my community and the fantastic people who live here.
“I remain fully committed to serving our community and am proud of the tangible improvements we’ve made together. My focus now is on continuing that work as your borough councillor. I have no intention of standing down from this role.”
Cwmbran Community Council clerk Gareth Davies confirmed Cllr Thomas is no longer a member of the council, on which his status remained as an Independent, and he had informed Torfaen Borough Council.
Mr Davies said: “The seat was vacated by Cllr Thomas due to lack of attendance for six months under the provision of Section 85 Local Government Act 1972. This was an automatic trigger requiring myself as clerk to notify the lead authority of a casual vacancy.
“The council was aware of Cllr Thomas joining Reform but no request to formally change his status from Independent to Reform was ever received, hence the Independent status.”
In a recent submission to the borough council, Blaenavon Town Council estimated potential costs for a community by-election could be as high as £12,000.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.