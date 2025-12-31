Reform councillors from Torfaen Borough Council have been awarded plaques from the Wales Gurkha Community for the work they do supporting the Gurkhas in Wales.
Councillors David Thomas, Jason O'Connell and Alan Slade met President Mr Badri Yongya of the Wales Gurkha Community in Llantarnam, where they were given plaques in recognition of the support they have given the Gurkhas on issues like housing, access to services and support for cultural events.
Councillor David Thomas, Reform leader on Torfaen council, said: "We are truly honoured to be presented with these plaques from the Wales Gurkha Community."The Gurkhas give so much to our country and our local communities through their service, commitment and values.
"We'd like to give our sincere thanks to the Wales Gurkha Community and to President Badri Yongya for this gesture as we renew our ongoing support for the Gurkha community."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.