“Over the past 14 months farming families across Wales have been thrown into turmoil by the proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief and inheritance tax (IHT). NFU Cymru has been tireless in its efforts to amend these proposals, with a consistent drumbeat of high-profile campaigning for over a year, culminating in the ‘NO IHT’ mosaic display message at the Winter Fair on the eve of this year’s budget. At the beginning of the year, I also had the responsibility of delivering our Stop the Family Farm Tax Petition to No. 10 Downing Street with over a quarter of a million signatures.