The New Year is a time of reflection on the year we have just had, and the chance to look forward in hope at what is to come and to make changes to our lives.
For many of us that may be a desire to read or exercise more, to take time out of our days to be more reflective, or a promise to ourselves to slow down, look after ourselves and focus on what really matters.
This last year certainly has been a busy one and I hope that everyone reading this has enjoyed the festive period and has had a refreshing break off work ready for the year ahead.
2026 is set to be an incredibly important one in Welsh politics with the Senedd election a mere 5 months away.
This year, following legislation pushed through by both Labour and Plaid, Wales will be electing a total of 96 Senedd Members, 36 more than there has been in the past.
I and my Welsh Conservative Colleagues have opposed this measure arguing that it is a waste of taxpayers’ money, especially at a time when our public services are on their knees.
I am proud to be standing in the new constituency of Monmouthshire and Torfaen and, if re-elected, I will continue to stand up for everyone in the constituency.
I believe that everyone deserves to have their voices heard in the Senedd, and I am proud of my track record of delivering for communities across the county.
While there may only be five months left until the election, be rest assured that I will continue to work every day to ensure that Monmouthshire can continue to be the best place in Wales to live.
So, as we gear up for what is going to be an incredibly busy year for many of us, I hope you all have a very happy New Year.
