Mark Howells has been named as as the new Independent Chair of Community Voice, the tenant-led group which represents the voices of the group’s tenants and leaseholders at Monmouthshire Housing Association .
A chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Housing, Mark brings expertise and leadership to this role with a 27 year career which spans local authorities, housing associations, the third sector, and private organisations, shaping housing policy and service delivery across Wales.
He is currently group housing director at Tirion Group and oversees organisational development, housing services, and customer experience for a growing portfolio.
His previous roles include Head of housing programmes at Cadwyn Housing Association, where he led Wales’ largest mixed-tenure regeneration project, alongside earlier work in homelessness prevention and housing law advocacy. His appointment reflects a clear vision: housing services should be shaped by the people who use them.
Drawing on his experience as a former tenant board member, Mark is passionate about fairness, transparency, and amplifying community voices. His commitment to community is evident through his extensive voluntary at Newport City Council and on the governors of both Lliswerry High School and Lliswerry Primary School.
Speaking about his new role, Mark said: “I’m honoured to take on this role. Tenant and community voices are essential in shaping services, and I’m committed to ensuring they influence decisions that make a real difference to the lives of Monmouthshire Housing Association’s residents.” Community Voice meets regularly to review services such as repairs, maintenance, communications, and anti-social behaviour policies, ensuring feedback from tenants and leaseholders drives real improvements.
Michele Morgan, MHA’s Director of Housing, added: “We’re thrilled to have Mark join us as Chair of Community Voice. His depth of experience and passion for tenant involvement will be a real asset in driving meaningful change. I’m confident Mark will help the group amplify resident voices and ensure they play a central role in shaping our services.”
