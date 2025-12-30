As the festive season draws to a close with New Year I'm reminded that this season is truly about giving—not just wrapped packages under a tree, writes John Meredith.
It’s about the giving of ourselves, our time, and our compassion to those who need it most. It's my pleasure and privilege to coordinate the Christmas Gift Collection for Care Leavers this year, working in partnership with Monmouthshire Social Services.
For over 20 years, the churches of Abergavenny have been reaching out to young people leaving care, and I'm honored to continue this beautiful tradition.
Leaving care is one of life's most challenging transitions. These young adults are stepping into independence often without the safety net that many of us take for granted—no family home to return to during difficult times, no parents to call for advice, no certainty of where the next meal might come from.
At Christmas, when the world celebrates family and togetherness, care leavers can feel especially isolated and forgotten. That's why this gift collection means so much.
Each toiletry pack, each pair of gloves, each thoughtful gift says: "You are not forgotten. You are valued. You matter."
These simple items meet practical needs, yes, but more importantly, they send a powerful message of love and remembrance. What fills my heart with gratitude is seeing how our local congregations and businesses have embraced this initiative.
When we come together—churches of different denominations, local shops, community members— we embody what Christmas is truly about.
We become the hands and feet of Christian love in action. Every gift dropped off at the Tithe Barn represents someone who paused in their busy December to think of a young person they've never met.
That's the magic of this collection—it connects strangers through kindness and transforms individual acts of generosity into a wave of hope.
Every contribution, however small it may seem, helped bring warmth and hope to a young person this Christmas.
Together, we can ensure that care leavers know they are part of our community, that they are loved, and that they are not alone.
Let us show love in action. Let us give generously, not just from our wallets, but from our hearts.
"These gifts are a simple but powerful way of showing Christian love in action. With gratitude and hope.”
