Police officers rushed to reports of abuse at a premises in Abergavenny Town Centre on Tuesday morning (Decmber 30).
Eyewitnesses on Nevill Street described two police cars “flying” down the street into the heart of the town’s main shopping area on its traditional market day as officers entered a bank on High Street.
Abergavenny was busy with shoppers hitting the start of the winter sales and preparing for New Year celebrations at the time of the incident, where a member of the public was escorted from a bank in the town.
“Officers attended to escort a customer who was reportedly being abusive towards staff from a bank on the high street,” a spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Chronicle.
“[The] call came into us around 9.50am today.”
