Facey’s Brewery was established in 1835, and with 13 tied public houses, kept the town boozing until 1960. In its heyday, it was responsible for more good times and sore heads than you could shake a self-righteous stick. And we're talking to you in the corner Mr Teetotaller. Your constant stream of social media updates about your sobriety journey and your fitness regime would lead a man with no mouth to drink.