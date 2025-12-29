NOW that Xmas has been flushed well and truly down the pan, along with last night’s Malibu mixers, all thoughts turn to the death by a thousand arrows that is Dry January.
Will you swear yourself off the sauce, or will you just plod along as usual and continue to drink your own body weight in Babycham?
Yet before we get to the messy business of New Year's resolutions, there's New Year's Eve to get through and what better time of year than that is there to roll out the barrel and toast the warm Southwesterly that carries the faintest rumour of Spring on its soft currents?
Courtesy of the Welsh Assembly’s minimum alcohol pricing rule, it's a lot harder to get “the blues on the run” with a bit of “Sing boom tatrarrel” than it was in years gone by, but perseverance reaps its own rewards.
As you can see from these pics, Abergavenny and the surrounding area always enjoyed something of a beer soaked flavour.
The pic of Charles Edwards Brewery gives you an idea of what the site in Llanfoist, currently occupied by Panna's Kitchen, used to look like. It’s a sight for sore eyes, isn’t it? Just imagine the barrels they used to roll out of Charles Edwards back in the day to chase the blues away.
‘Edwards’ Jolly Brew’ as it was known, ceased being a thing back in 1945, but apparently it was a rare old tipple.
And now, like a three-day drunk, we make our weary way to the other pic sitting pretty on top of this story. It is, of course fancy Facey’s of Market Street which gave Abergavenny’s Brewery Yard its name.
So, “Now's the time to roll the barrel, for the gang's all here.”
Facey’s Brewery was established in 1835, and with 13 tied public houses, kept the town boozing until 1960. In its heyday, it was responsible for more good times and sore heads than you could shake a self-righteous stick. And we're talking to you in the corner Mr Teetotaller. Your constant stream of social media updates about your sobriety journey and your fitness regime would lead a man with no mouth to drink.
But whether you tipple or your topple, just remember, as Dean Martin once quipped in between pitchers of Cognac, “I feel sorry for people who don't drink. When they wake up in the morning, that's as good as they're going to feel all day."
So drink up and clear off, you miserable bunch! That’s your lot!
