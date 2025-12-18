The article goes on to report that an inquest was held in Abergavenny as to the cause of death of Lucy Mary Deverall, widow of William Deverall formerly of Frome in Somerset, and was the mother of Councillor Samuel Deverall, who on Monday last was selected as Mayor for the coming year. Mrs Deverall, aged 77 years, was living with her son, Herbert Deverall at 12 Trinity Terrace. She had gone to bed as usual in a room that was next to her son. Herbert was woken up by screams coming from his mother's bedroom in the early hours of the morning. He rushed into her room to find her enveloped in flames and coming towards the door. Herbert tore the burning clothes off his mother but she died 8 hours later from extensive burns to her body and shock brought on by her injuries.