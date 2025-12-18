The busy team at Gateway Church are in the full swing of the festive season and are getting ready to provide support for those who need it most over Christmas.
During the Christmas period, the church works with external agencies such as Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association, local schools, police officers and the like to make Christmas special for people most-affected by the cost of living crisis.
In addition to these, there are also in-house referrals from the church itself. They will all receive either a cooked Christmas meal or an uncooked Christmas meal kit. Additionally, every resident of every Care Home in Abergavenny will receive a gift hamper and on Christmas Eve, the team feed the night staff at Nevill Hall hospital.
In total, Gateway is helping over 3000 people this year.
“It is very important to reach out and make sure we are there for the community when they need us most,” Pastor Chris Vaz told the Chronicle.
“Nobody should be going without at Christmas, and it isn’t just food we can offer over the festive period. There are presents for children and our annual carol service earlier this year brought the community together too.”
“But we offer support all year round, not just for Christmas. I feel a strong sense of fulfilment from helping others, and that shouldn’t be limited to the festive period.”
The church’s flagship mission, ‘Operation Gateway Relief’ aims to offer a warm and safe space for anybody in the community to visit, providing free refreshments and somebody to talk to.
Growing from a small community cafe in 2015 to helping thousands around the town and neighbouring areas, the main objectives of the work are to reduce social isolation and support people by whatever means possible. There is a shower for homeless people at the church everything provided is done so on a non-means tested basis.
The church also helps reduce digital poverty by offering an IT Suite supporting individuals to access online services. A further aim is to reduce the effect of poverty on families by providing a baby bank of items needed for their infants.
Gateway also has a dedicated youth group whose aim is to work with high school young people, providing fun, engaging activities each week in a safe and supportive space.
The Annual Carol Service (Sunday December 7) brought the community together for Christmas carols and a Seasonal talk.
This year, it was held at the new King Henry VIII 3-19 school auditorium with guest performances from Abergavenny Elvis (Keith Davies) and the King Henry VIII school choir alongside the Gateway worship band.
The Gateway Community awards recognised individuals and organisations in the town who do so much throughout the year, to serve our community.
“I’ve been here for the last 13 years and love this town like crazy,” Pastor Chris said.
“Merry Christmas to all of the town from Gateway. We have an amazing community in Abergavenny and we couldn’t do so much without each of you. So thank you.”
“Let’s look forward to 2026.”
