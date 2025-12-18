I recently attended a celebration event for volunteers at the Rolls Hall in Monmouth. Hearing their stories left a deep impression on me. They spoke not of the hours given or the effort required, but of the joy and satisfaction they felt in helping others. How volunteering helped them feel part of a team, making new friends, combatting loneliness, and giving something meaningful back to the communities they love. Their spirit is inspiring, and we will always need more hands and hearts like theirs.