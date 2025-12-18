As we come to the end of the year and many of us gather with family and/or friends, my thoughts also turn to those who face hardship.
The floods that swept through parts of our county brought distress to so many families forced from their homes. Yet, just as we have seen before, Monmouthshire’s strength shone through. Volunteers arrived in their hundreds, rolling up their sleeves, supporting the clean-up, comforting and accommodating victims, and showing once again the resilience and generosity that defines this county.
I recently attended a celebration event for volunteers at the Rolls Hall in Monmouth. Hearing their stories left a deep impression on me. They spoke not of the hours given or the effort required, but of the joy and satisfaction they felt in helping others. How volunteering helped them feel part of a team, making new friends, combatting loneliness, and giving something meaningful back to the communities they love. Their spirit is inspiring, and we will always need more hands and hearts like theirs.
I am proud of the way our communities continue to flourish. We are becoming a healthier county, with more people taking part in leisure pursuits - membership of our leisure centres is steadily rising. Our Active Travel programme also continues to grow: last month a new route at Kingswood Gate in Monmouth opened, giving residents and visitors the chance to walk, wheel, run and scoot through beautiful parkland.
Work is already under way on further Active Travel projects across the county, strengthening links between our towns, villages and schools and helping more people to go safely under their own steam.
Our teams have also been going into schools, working with children and families to show how nutritious meals can be cooked from scratch. The response has been wonderful, with families telling us how much confidence and enjoyment this is bringing into their homes.
Our Warm Welcome hubs have seen great take-up across the county. These simple, friendly spaces offer a warm drink, a biscuit, and the chance to meet others. This, too, is the spirit of Monmouthshire.
And in the last few weeks, I’ve had the joy of visiting choirs, concerts, community bands and school performances. The music, laughter and excitement have been a reminder of how lucky we are to live in such a spirited, caring area.
I’ve also spoken with hundreds of residents this year, hearing your concerns and your hopes. Your administration is working tirelessly to make sure all people can access the services they need. There is still more to do and we will keep working hard until everyone has the security and support they deserve.
Now, as we look ahead to Christmas and the New Year, I want to thank every one of you for the part you play in making Monmouthshire such a special place. Whether you give your time, your energy, or simply your kindness, you make a difference.
Wishing you a peaceful, healthy and hopeful Christmas, and a New Year filled with brighter days.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.