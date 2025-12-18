Monmouth MS, Peter Fox, has called on the Welsh Government to address litter in Monmouthshire.
During questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs before Christmas , Mr Fox took the opportunity to raise the concern of litter with the Welsh Government.
The Monmouth MS explained the county is viewed as one of Jewels of the Crown in Wales, with major attractions including the Mon and Brecon Canal, the Sugar Loaf, Keepers Pond and numerous cycle routes running through the county.
Unfortunately, visitors and locals to these sights are often greeted by litter and waste.
Mr Fox pointed out to the Welsh Government that everyone had worked hard to secure the future of the Canal, but we now need to ensure that its kept tidy.
In his question to Huw Irranca-Davies, Peter asked how the Welsh Government can work with local authorities and others to ensure these areas are kept tidy, but most importantly, to ensure that litter rules are properly enforced.
Peter Fox, has said: “Littering is an issue that really annoys me as an MS and a person. I have never understood why people are unable to take their waste home with them, or dispose of it properly.
“We are fortunate in most towns and similar high density areas that there are bins for people to utilise, yet these are not always present in other beauty spots.
“Monmouthshire is a jewel in the crown of Wales, yet too many areas are plagued by litter and waste.
“It is the responsibility of people to take it home with them, but the Welsh Government, local authorities and other agencies need to come together to provide solutions and options to make it easier for people to dispose of their waste, and enforce littering rules fully.”
