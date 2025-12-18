With Christmas fast approaching and another busy year behind us, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
The festive period offers a welcome opportunity to reconnect with friends and family, including those we may not have seen for some time. It is a season rooted in traditions that offer comfort and joy to many of us, often in the little details surrounding our celebrations.
While Christmas is often filled with activity and excitement, it is also a moment to pause, reflect, and remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves or those struggling this year in particular.
It has only been a matter of weeks since the devastating floods hit our communities, and I want to extend my thoughts to families and businesses across Monmouthshire who are still dealing with the impact. However, in the midst of the devastation and hurt we have seen just how strong the community spirit has been with everyone coming together to support each other in any way they can.
My thoughts are especially with those for whom this season can be challenging, individuals who are grieving, feeling isolated, or separated from loved ones.
I would like to recognise the vital work of charities such as Age Cymru and the Samaritans, who continue to provide essential support throughout the Christmas period to people facing difficult circumstances. If this time is a difficult period of the year, then please do not hesitate to reach out.
I also challenge readers to reach out to those whom they may not have had much contact with, an old friend or neighbour. Simple acts of kindness like this can often go a long way.
I also wish to thank the dedicated staff working across our health service this Christmas many of whom have given up Christmas day to ensure that our vital services continue to operate.
Finally, I want to extend my Christmas wishes to colleagues across the political divide. Politics is far too often too polarising, but ultimately we are all people who have dedicated our lives to public service and ultimately want the best for Wales, even if we disagree as to what that looks like.
As the final preparations are made and we take time to rest and recharge, I wish everyone a peaceful and joyful Christmas.
