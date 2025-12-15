They said it would snow this Xmas? Well, they got that wrong, but don’t drown your disappointment in a sea of sherry just yet. Pull up a pew and see how your grey matter measures up in the first instalment of the slightly portly Chronicle Xmas Quiz.
Tune in tomorrow for today’s answers and the next instalment.
1: When the sixties pop sensation Marty Wilde immortalised Abergavenny in song with the once heard, never forgotten, ‘Taking A Trip Up To Abergavenny,’ what particular kind of people did Marty describe in the lyrics?
2: On what date, month, and year did Nevill Hall Hospital receive its first patient? And how much did the new hospital cost?
3: The first case of the 2001 Foot and Mouth epidemic was confirmed in the local area in March of that year, but where did it occur?
4: What famous musician landed by helicopter on the Abergavenny Thursdays' football ground following an appearance on Juke Box Jury?
5: In October 1996, Abergavenny’s Cibi Walk shopping precinct was sold to private developers, but for how much?
6: Charles I visited Abergavenny in 1645, but when royalty finally returned to Abergavenny many moons later, who were the royals in question?
7: Abergavenny’s Market Street was once known by a completely different name thanks to the actions of Welsh hero Owain Glyndwr, but what was that name?
8: What 1960s folk music figurehead headlined the first-ever Green Man festival at Glanusk Park in 2006?
9: What member of the Nazi party was notoriously housed at Maindiff Court before his subsequent transfer to stand trial at Nuremberg?
10: When Lord Parry opened the Big Pit mining museum in 1983, he had recently had leg surgery, but what was unusual about his visit?
11: Sir Harry Llewellyn and his famous steed Fox Hunter won a Gold at the 1952 Olympics, but in what city were they held?
For two bonus points, where in the local landscape does there lie a memorial to the heroic horse, and how old was he when he finally passed away?
12: One of the best-known crime writers in Britain and the USA during the 1930s and 40s was originally from Abergavenny. What was her name and on which street was she born?
For an extra bonus point can you name the title of her book that was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock for his popular film, ‘The Lady Vanishes’?
13: Which Abergavenny singer/songwriter released his critically acclaimed album ‘Draw’ in 2001 and headlined a nationwide tour of Britain?
14: John Fielding was born in Merthyr Road and awarded the Victoria Cross, but for which famous battle?
15: What is the ‘timely’ connection between Llanover and one of London’s most renowned landmarks?
16: Which Abergavenny rally ace used to co-drive with Colin McRae?
17: In Poet’s Corner in Westminster Abbey there lies a memorial created by the Abergavenny-born artist Harry Meadows. What is inscribed on the monument and who is the author?
18: Which Abergavenny author was born in Fiji?
19: Local cricketing hero Malcolm Nash will always be remembered for being on the receiving end of a world-breaking six sixes in an over during Glamorgan’s match with Nottinghamshire at Swansea in 1968. Who was the man in bat?
20: Which son of a Pandy railway signalman went on to fight in the Second World War before being famously described as one of the most original thinkers of the 20th century?
21: Alongside Sheffield Wednesday, the Abergavenny Thursdays are the only football club with a day of the week in their title. But do you know how their name originated?
22: The first concrete knowledge of a settlement at Abergavenny relates to the Roman period when a small auxiliary fort was established. What was this fort called?
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.