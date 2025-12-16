HERE at the Abergavenny Chronicle, we hate to see old newspapers going to landfill, so we’ve often toyed with the idea of employing an army of elves to turn them into Christmas wreaths instead!
However, local lady Sharon Weeks, who runs a women’s group in Pontypool, has beaten us to it and surprised us earlier this month with a wreath made entirely out of old Chronicles.
And she didn’t use elves either, but a dedicated group of ladies who together form a collective called The Bee Hive!
Sharon, who works for not-for-profit housing association Stori, established in 1989 as the first organisation in Wales to deliver specialist housing and support for domestic abuse survivors, told the Chronicle, “The group was formed to not only help the ladies learn arts and crafts but to help them form healthy relationships and overcome their anxiety about social settings.
“We’ve found that making wreaths was very popular, and after making ones from old books, we decided to make one from back copies of the Abergavenny Chronicle.”
The Bee Hive’s generous gift now hangs proudly in the Chronicle’s office. Yet, behind the artfully arranged, crumpled flowers of newsprint lies a far bigger story.
“We started the wreaths after making single-stem roses to raise awareness for White Ribbon Day, and it sort of snowballed from there,” explained Sharon.
White Ribbon Day is held on November 25 each year and symbolises a global commitment to ending violence against females.
Sharon explained, “I felt the Bee Hive was the perfect place to raise awareness for the White Ribbon campaign whilst giving the ladies an opportunity to get creative and provide them with a safe and welcoming place to socialise and acquire new skills.”
The project has been a resounding success and the ladies in the Bee Hive have nothing but praise for the group.
Group member Sarah Adams said, “One of my goals in life was to get out more and make new friends. I love what we all do together, making all different things. I don’t know what I’d do without the friends I’ve made along the journey. Without the Bee Hive, my mental health would be a lot worse, and I probably wouldn’t go out at all. I love our little family.
“I would like to say a big thank you to Sharon. Without this amazing lady, we wouldn’t be able to make all our beautiful things.”
Group member Julie Evans explained, “Joining the group has helped me a lot. I started attending because I was aware I wasn’t socialising, and it has helped me loads with my anxiety.”
Group member Nicki Jenkins added, “I don’t go out much, so the Bee Hive helps a lot. Sharon is my support worker and a shining star. She has helped me to be a stronger person. She does amazing work, and I would not be here now without her.”
The group also believe that a wreath is not just for Christmas. As Sharon explained, “We’ve had quite a few commissions from people who want wreaths made out of their favourite books and that sort of thing. We’re pretty adaptable in what we can make, and all funds will be put back into the group.”
If you’re interested in ordering one of the Bee Hive’s unique wreaths or single stem roses, then get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 07788647975.
