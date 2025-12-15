The Older People’s Commissioner for Wales has warned that many older people across Wales will find it difficult to get out and about into their communities during the Christmas period due to concerns about being unable to pay for car parking and the risk of fines.
Older people often share concerns with the Commissioner about feeling frustrated and excluded by the increased use of digital and app-based payment systems for parking, an issue explored in the Commissioner’s latest report – Space for Everyone? Older people’s perspectives on access to car parking in Wales.
The report reveals that while most local authority car parks in Wales still offer a range of payment options, including cash in many cases, the perception amongst many older people that this is no longer the case is impacting on their independence, well-being and ability to take part in community life.
In addition, the potential impact on older people of removing cash payment options does not seem to have been fully recognised, with limited opportunities for older people to make their voices heard and influence decision-making processes.
The report also highlights additional barriers that many older people now face when trying to park the car, such as the complexity of navigating multiple apps, which are often not designed with older users in mind; concerns about scams and data privacy; and unreliable mobile signal when trying to make payments online or by phone, a particular issue in rural or poorly connected areas.
These barriers have meant that some individuals been forced to rely on others for support, while others have simply ‘given up’ and no longer feel confident doing something that was previously a straightforward everyday activity.
Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, Rhian Bowen-Davies, said: “As we rush around in the build up to Christmas – attending festive get-togethers or doing some last-minute shopping – many of us will not think twice about using an app or other digital systems to pay to park the car.
“But for many older people, particularly those without a smartphone or people with limited digital skills, the increased use of and promotion of these kinds systems is creating feelings of frustration and exclusion.
“While the data I requested from local authorities highlights that most of the car parks they run offer a range of payment options, the perception amongst many older people that this is no longer the case.
“This issue is exacerbated by wider barriers that have made a previously simple activity much more difficult, something that has resulted in many older people relying on others for support or simply ‘giving up’.
“Given that around a third of people aged 75+ do not have access to the internet, and that a third of over 65s do not use a smartphone, my findings underscore the need for inclusive solutions that ensure older people are not left behind in an increasingly digital world.
“That’s why I’m calling on local authorities to take a range of practical action to respond to the issues identified, including maintaining a range of payment options, and improving communication to promote the availability of non-digital payment options.
