Hereford based Rural Studios, the commercial production arm of Rural Media, has produced two major new episodes of BBC Four’s acclaimed literary series The Read, as part of the BBC’s ramp-up to its Christmas television schedule.
Leading into the festive season, Monica Dolan’s reading of Jane Austen’s Persuasion will air on BBC Four on 18 December at 8pm, followed by Steffan Rhodri’s reading of C.S. Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which will be broadcast on BBC Four on Christmas Day at 7pm.
These two productions mark a significant milestone for Rural Studios, placing its work at the heart of the BBC’s seasonal storytelling and showcasing the studio’s capacity to deliver high-quality, literature-led programming for national audiences.
Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) delivers a captivating reading of C.S. Lewis’s beloved classic. His performance transports viewers into the world of Narnia: a land of eternal winter, talking animals, epic battles and the enduring magic of Aslan.
The episode follows evacuee Lucy Pevensie as she stumbles through an old wardrobe into Narnia, soon joined by her siblings as they confront the tyrannical White Witch and fulfil an ancient prophecy through sacrifice, bravery and unity.
Steffan Rhodri said: “It was such a joy to rediscover this great story, which I’d taken for granted that I knew very well in detail but actually didn’t! Quite rightly, it exists there for most of us deep down in our cultural consciousness somewhere, so to have the opportunity to share it in an intimate way like this, especially at Christmas time, was a real treat.”
Julie Colman, Rural Studios’ Head of Production, said: “Working on The Read has been a milestone for Rural Studios. We’re immensely proud to contribute not just one but two standout episodes to the BBC’s Christmas schedule.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.