The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Monmouthshire constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 19, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Monmouthshire were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,333 out of 2,972,625 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 954 out of 671,243 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 421 out of 259,790 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 370 out of 184,671 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 359 out of 175,860 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 308 out of 191,566 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 294 out of 112,877 total signatures
• Do not merge section 1 & 2 regulations on firearms licenses — 289 out of 88,928 total signatures
• Remove power to cancel local government elections — 196 out of 118,138 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 163 out of 95,815 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.