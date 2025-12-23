The heads of the valleys road has been closed in Monmouthshire following a collision, as emergency services advice motorists to find alternative routes.
On the last working day before Christmas, motorists have been left with significant delays as emergency services deal with a collision on the A465 between Gilwen and Abergavenny.
“Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A465 Abergavenny towards Gilwern,” a spokesperson said.
“The road is currently closed. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”
