The Welsh Ambulance Service has appointed a substance misuse adviser.The new appointment is part of the Trust’s broader ambition to protect and support vulnerable people and ensure staff have the skills and confidence to care for those with complex needs.
Sarah Taylor, a registered mental health nurse, will deliver specialist training to frontline and remote care clinicians on how best to support people affected by substance misuse.
The former police inspector will also work with health boards, police, local authorities and social care partners to ensure patients who misuse alcohol or drugs get safe, respectful and timely help.
Sarah, who is based in Cwmbran, said: “I’m delighted to take on this role because supporting people affected by substance misuse is something I care deeply about.“I’m especially passionate about the training side – the way we engage with individuals struggling with alcohol or drug use requires empathy and understanding and can make the difference to that person seeking support.
“For me, making sure staff have the knowledge and confidence to guide patients who use substances towards the right care is absolutely fundamental in terms of the patient’s experience.”
Sarah’s interest in mental health developed during a 23-year career at Gwent Police, where she was also a hostage negotiator and suicide prevention officer. She later retrained as a mental health nurse and worked at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board as a specialist substance misuse nurse before joining the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Liam Williams, executive director of quality and nursing, said: “Sarah’s appointment underlines our commitment to safeguarding vulnerable people, many of whom are disengaged from traditional services and are often frequent callers to the ambulance service.
“Working collaboratively with partners to develop alternative pathways will also ensure that they get safe, dignified and timely access to appropriate support.“
