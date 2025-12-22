A former police sergeant has been dismissed after an allegation linked to an historic assault were found to have breached the force’s professional standards of behaviour.
Sergeant Dean Nocivelli appeared at a four-day gross misconduct hearing in relation to his alleged conduct towards ‘Person A’ after it was reported to the professional standards department at Gwent Police in October 2023.
The allegation, linked to an assault in June 2010, was upheld after the hearing panel ruled it amounted to gross misconduct in relation to two breaches of the charges. One for authority, respect and courtesy and another for discreditable conduct.
“As soon as the allegations of abuse towards Person A were reported to us, we took immediate action to suspend this officer and investigate his behaviour thoroughly,” said Deputy Chief Constable, Nicky Brain.
“The bravery of the survivor of this abuse cannot be underestimated, and I would like to acknowledge and recognise the courageousness of coming forward and reporting these matters to us.”
“Nobody should have to withstand this level of abuse, which can also have a huge impact on a person’s mental wellbeing.”
Nocivelli will be added to the College of Police’s barred list after he was dismissed without notice at the conclusion of the hearing, in Cwmbran, on Tuesday December 16.
“The behaviour displayed by this officer is truly disgraceful and this hearing shows that we will take the most appropriate course of action when people feel ready to make a report to us.”
“We, and the public, rightfully expect better from our police officers, and we have shown that we will not accept those who act to undermine the trust and confidence in Gwent Police.”
