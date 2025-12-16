A JAILED drug gang member who absconded from HMP Prescoed near Usk has been rearrested after a police appeal.
We previously reported that Liam Wall, who was convicted of drugs offences at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2017, went missing over the weekend.
Gwent Police confirmed last night (Tuesday, October 16): “Liam Wall, 36, who absconded from HMP Prescoed, on Sunday 14 December, has now been arrested. He's currently in police custody. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
A Gwent Police spokesperson said when making the appeal: “It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.
“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating Wall and the prison is co-operating fully with us.
“Members of the public are advised not to approach Wall and to instead call police if they see him or have any information.”
Wall, described as being about 5’8” tall, bald, with brown eyes and a brown beard, was jailed for nine years and seven months in 2017 after a court heard he was a member of a drugs gang that had been caught after posing for photographs with piles of cash and cocaine.
Their trial heard they were involved in running "the busiest drugs line in Cardiff".
Wall and two others were arrested while driving a BMW on the M4 at Coldra en route from Liverpool after buying drugs, and police seized around £22,000 worth, including 2kg of amphetamine.
