POLICE are appealing for information to help locate a wanted man with links to the Abergavenny area.
Alexandros Christou, aged 25, and of Bishops Cleeve, is wanted by Gloucestershire Police in connection with allegations of non-fatal strangulation, assault, criminal damage and making threats to kill.
A force spokesperson said: “He is described as being 5ft 9ins in height, of a medium build, with short black hair and a beard. He has tattoos on his arms and hands.
“Officers have pursued a number of lines of enquiry to find Christou, but have been unable to locate him, and are now asking for information from the public.
“Christou has links to Patchway in Bristol, Abergavenny in Wales, Guildford and the Gatwick areas and may have travelled to these locations.
“Anyone who has information on Christou’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 408 of 16 December.
“If you can see Christou at the time of calling, or have recently seen him, do not approach him but instead dial 999 instead and ask for police.”
You can also provide information to police online by completing the following form and quoting the same incident number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
