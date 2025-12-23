A MAN with connections to Abergavenny is being sought by police in relation to allegations of non-fatal strangulation, assault, criminal damage and making threats to kill.
Alexandros Christou, aged 25, of Bishops Cleeve near Cheltenham, is wanted by Gloucestershire Police.
He is described as being 5ft 9ins in height, of a medium build, with short black hair and a beard. He has tattoos on his arms and hands.
Officers have pursued a number of lines of enquiry to find Christou, but have been unable to locate him, and are now asking for information from the public.
Christou also has links to Patchway in Bristol, Guildford and the Gatwick areas and may have travelled to these locations.
Anyone who has information on Christou’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 408 of December 16
If you can see Christou at the time of calling, or have recently seen him, do not approach him but instead dial 999 instead and ask for police.
You can also provide information to Gloucestershire Police online by completing the following form and quoting the same incident number using the reporting tool at https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously
