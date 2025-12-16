They were wonderful times seen only in shadow now when those who remain meet up over Christmas and share treasured memories. Our Christmases now are less raucous. It’s easier to find a seat and everyone has a bed on Christmas night but I’d still give anything to see my grandmother and her sisters belting out Oh Come All Ye Faithful, my Auntie Mim insisting on the last stir of the gravy, my grandfather sneaking outside for a crafty fag and my Dad seeking refuge in the stable because he couldn’t find a seat ‘in his own bloody house’.