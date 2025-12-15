I ordered some tulips for a client last week – late in the season, admittedly, but not ‘too’ late. Most bulbs can go in the ground at most times of the year and will ‘sort themselves out’ but you can definitely plant spring flowering bulbs as late as the end of December as long as the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged. The tulip bulbs that arrived last week had started to sprout and I had to be careful not to damage the growing tips when I planted them but the savings made it all worthwhile. There are huge discounts to be had at the moment. Farmer Gracy are supplying bulbs at up to 65 per cent off until stock runs out. www.farmergracy.co.uk They also have some beautiful ‘Deluxe’ varieties of tulips, narcissi and alliums as well as other bulbs and some beautiful ‘mixes’ to choose from. Just get them in the ground or pots as soon as you can.