Performers from Abergavenny’s amateur theatre community took part in their traditional Welcome to Christmas to the Borough Theatre on Saturday, December 20.
Joining A4B members for the show, which featured a blend of Christmas music and traditional carols, were members of Abergavenny Borough Band under the baton of Lana Tingay and well known musician Huw Williams, known to local audiences for his recent appearances at the popular Boro Bites concerts.
During the evening, collections took place for Santa’s Little Helpers Abergavenny a volunteer-run community group that provides free, pre-cooked meals to people across the town and surrounding area.
The group supports anyone who may be struggling to prepare meals for themselves, whether due to financial hardship, physical or mental health difficulties, homelessness, or simply living alone. All meals are prepared by volunteers and given out free of charge.
They are ready to reheat at home or can be eaten cold, making them accessible for people in a wide range of circumstances. Thanks to the generosity of the bucket collection as well as other donations £400.10 was raised. A4B also donated 48 Christmas crackers and contributing toward making 100 portions of cauliflower cheese.
The donation from A4B will help the group meet increased demand at this time of year, when many people can feel particularly isolated or under pressure with over 100 meals going out to the community this Christmas Eve. More than a dozen volunteers are currently busy at Llanfoist Village Hall preparing the meals to be delivered later today.
Domini Barnes, founder for Santa’s Little Helpers said that the donations are vital in allowing the group to continue its work and reach more people when they need it most, adding he was incredibly grateful for the contribution.
“We were delighted to be able to help this amazing effort and overwhelmed with the generosity of the Borough Theatre audience last weekend,” said A4B chairman Liz Davies.
