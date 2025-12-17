Santa: What kind of dumb ass question is that? I’ve been given a job to do, and I gotta do it. There ain’t no plan B, pal. I either deliver those presents or I cease to exist. What? You think there’s some sort of Universal Credit safety net or pension pot for guys like me? I’m on the front line, pal. While the world is sleeping, I’m out there visiting every god damned house on the planet to make sure they have something to celebrate come Christmas morning. It ain’t an easy gig, pal! Sure, you get the recognition and the satisfaction of a job well done, but at times I’d much rather be in the pub with the elves than eight miles high in the freezing cold and circumnavigating the globe! But as The Duke once said, “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.”