Last Xmas you gave him your heart and the very next day he ate it didn’t he dear? But that’s what you get for falling head over heels with a guy called Hannibal.
Rest assured, this year will be different, but not necessarily in a good way. Yet just before you sink into the pit of festive despondency, whey not try your hand at part three of the slightly portly Chronicle Xmas Quiz.
That’s bound to cheer you up!
Remember, you can find the answers to this instalment in tomorrow’s edition. That is if you can be bothered to get out of bed!
45: In the Danger Mouse episode, ‘The Four Tasks of Dangermouse’ it is mentioned that a fellow character has an aunt in Abergavenny. Can you name the character in question?
46: The village of Raglan shares its name with a small beachside town in which country?
47: In a concert film interspersed with fantasy sequences, what famous lead singer once lived out his Arthurian-style fantasies by riding a horse around Raglan Castle?
48: What is Usk Priory allegedly haunted by?
49: From where is the name Crickhowell taken?
50: Which famous son of Crickhowell reached the highest peak of fame a person can achieve?
51: The river Usk has the highest estimated what of any river South of Cumbria and the Scottish Rivers?
52: The Usk has also been rated as the best for what in Wales?
53: Crickhowell’s seventeenth-century stone bridge spanning the river Usk has odd arches. Exactly how many are on one side and how many are on the other?
54: What renowned Admiral of the Royal Navy lived and died in Llangattock?
55: What famous British singer from the 1950s was killed in a car crash at Glangrwyney on May 6, 1971?
56: It is a popular misconception that the Sugar Loaf Mountain is what?
57: The Sugar Loaf was given to the National Trust by Margaret Haig Thomas, also known as Viscountess Rhondda, in 1936. However, what was the Viscountess previously sent to prison for?
58: The term “the three castles” is used to collectively describe which local castles?
59: The name ‘White Castle’ was first recorded in the thirteenth century, how did it get its name?
60: Alfred Russel Wallace who was born near Usk in 1823 was the co-originator of which theory?
61: Exactly whose grave does the tall granite pillar situated in the graveyard at Llanfoist Church mark?
62: in Clydach Gorge, there is a bridge that was said to give which famous bard inspiration for one of his plays?
For two bonus points can you name the bridge and the play in question?
63: Below the waterfall that flows through the Devil’s Bridge there is a pool called Pwll y Pwcca. What is the English translation?
64: The tranquil setting of the Punchbowl on the northeast side of the Blorenge mountain was once used as a sort of hillside amphitheatre for what?
65: Coldbrook House, situated in the folds of a hill on the left bank of the River Usk, about one mile south of Abergavenny, was originally the home of Sir Richard Herbert. Which famous war did he fight in?
66: Abergavenny was once famous for making what of a quality unequaled anywhere else in the land?
Day Two’s answers!
23: All of the guests were brutally slain. 24: According to legend it broke in two at the time of Christ’s crucifixion during a violent storm. 25: Oliver Cromwell, sheep stealing. 26: Owain Glyndwr. 27: Andrew Carnegie established the town’s library and in his opening speech said, “I need not defend libraries they defend themselves.” 28: Lord Raglan. 29: Walter Morgan. 30: Steak and kidney pie and a bottle of claret. 31: 300 metres. 32: Henry VII. 33: To commemorate the death of Prince Albert who passed away in 1861. 34: The Dog and Bull, The Blue Feathers, The Crown, The Parrot and the Golden Fleece. 35: The street originally passed through a marshy area that was inhabited by large numbers of frogs. 36: Because it contains some of the finest monument tombs in Britain, ten in number. 37: Rother Street. The name ‘Rother’ means horned cattle. The first cattle market in Abergavenny used to be held on this street. 38: The Hen and Chickens. 39: It was built on the site where victims of the black death were buried in the Middle Ages. 40:1933. 41: It’s own nation. The arrangement lasted approximately two weeks. 42: An old penny. 43: “Burn every penny on trips to Abergavenny”. 44: The ‘Knight Bus’ stops at Abergavenny.
