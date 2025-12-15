23: All of the guests were brutally slain. 24: According to legend it broke in two at the time of Christ’s crucifixion during a violent storm. 25: Oliver Cromwell, sheep stealing. 26: Owain Glyndwr. 27: Andrew Carnegie established the town’s library and in his opening speech said, “I need not defend libraries they defend themselves.” 28: Lord Raglan. 29: Walter Morgan. 30: Steak and kidney pie and a bottle of claret. 31: 300 metres. 32: Henry VII. 33: To commemorate the death of Prince Albert who passed away in 1861. 34: The Dog and Bull, The Blue Feathers, The Crown, The Parrot and the Golden Fleece. 35: The street originally passed through a marshy area that was inhabited by large numbers of frogs. 36: Because it contains some of the finest monument tombs in Britain, ten in number. 37: Rother Street. The name ‘Rother’ means horned cattle. The first cattle market in Abergavenny used to be held on this street. 38: The Hen and Chickens. 39: It was built on the site where victims of the black death were buried in the Middle Ages. 40:1933. 41: It’s own nation. The arrangement lasted approximately two weeks. 42: An old penny. 43: “Burn every penny on trips to Abergavenny”. 44: The ‘Knight Bus’ stops at Abergavenny.