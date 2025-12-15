Tinsel! Don’t we just love it! It’s almost tempting to eat the stuff and turn into a being of pure glitter! But don’t! That would be foolish and you’d spend the whole of Xmas in hospital.
23: In the year 1177 Norman Baron Williams De Braose invited all the Welsh chieftains and their supporters to a Christmas feast at Abergavenny Castle. Why was the banquet not particularly festive?
24: The Skirrid Mountain is sometimes referred to as the ‘Holy Mountain’, why?
25: It is well known locally that many people were hanged at possibly Wales’s oldest public house the Skirrid Mountain Inn after being sentenced to death by Bloody Judge Jefferies, but do you know on whose instructions the last person to be executed there was hanged, and for what crime?
26: Who is said to have rallied his troops in the cobbled forecourt of the Skirrid before climbing onto the Mounting Stone and riding at their head in the march on Pontrilas?
27: What did a person who is often referred to as the second richest man in history establish in Abergavenny in 1907?
28: The Battle of Balaclava that took place during the Crimean War has long been immortalised in Alfred Tennyson’s ‘Charge of the Light Brigade’, but which local lord was involved in the proceedings?
29: What Abergavenny man and local Dick Whittington became Lord Mayor of London in 1905?
30: What did Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor have to eat and drink at the Angel Hotel when they stopped en route to Merthyr on September 4, 1963?
31: Exactly how many metres does the Little Skirrid stand above sea level?
32: Jasper Tudor was once made constable of Abergavenny, but who was his famous nephew?
33: Why was the north face of the Abergavenny town clock once painted black?
34: During the passing years the appearance of Cross Street has changed very little, apart from the disappearance of public houses. Can you name five of them that called last orders a long time ago?
35: According to local hearsay, for what reason did Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street get its distinctive name?
36: Why is Abergavenny’s St. Mary’s Priory Church sometimes referred to as the Westminster of South Wales?
37: By what name was Neville Street originally known and why was it named so?
38: In what Abergavenny pub did famous tramp W.H. Davies once stay and write, “O what a merry world I see, before me through a quart of ale.”
39: In Llanfoist there once existed the old ‘Fever Hospital’, an isolation hospital for people suffering from Diphtherea. What was significant about the site it was built upon?
40: In what year did the last commercial traffic pay a toll on the Brecon and Abergavenny Canal, after which boating for pleasure purposes started to become popular?
41: In 1404 Abergavenny was declared what by the illegitimate son of Owain Glyndwr?
42: What is an ‘Abergavenny’ in Cockney rhyming slang?
43: London-based hip-hop artist Roots Manuva, mentions Abergavenny in his song Get U High from his 2006 album Alternately Deep. What is the exact lyric?
44: What connection does the book ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ have to the local area?
1: Paradise. 2: March 17, 1969, for 3 million. 3: Llancloudy. 4: John Lennon. 5: 7.6 million. 6: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. 7: Traitor’s Lane. 8: Donavon. 9: Rudolph Hess. 10: He was carried on a sedan. 11: Helsinki/The Blorenge/19yrs. 12: Ethel Lina White//‘The Wheel Spins’. 13: Mathew Jay. 14: Rourke’s Drift. 15: ‘Big Ben was reportedly named after Lord Llanover Benjamin Hall III. 16: Nicky Grist. 17: ‘My subject is war and the pity of war. The poetry is in the pity.’ Written by Wilfred Owen. 18: Owen Sheers. 19: Sir Garfield Sobers. 20: Raymond Williams. 21: Thursday was historically a half-day closing in Abergavenny thus permitting the team, comprised of apprentices and shop boys, etc, to leave work and attend games or training. 22: Gobannium.
