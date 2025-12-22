THERE’S nothing quite like a convoy of heavy agricultural machinery adorned with twinkling lights rolling through the night.
It’s the stuff Keir Starmer’s nightmares are made of.
Yet for everyone else, it’s an impressive and welcome sight of festive cheer on a dull and dreary December evening.
The good folk putting the fairy lights into farming are the lads and ladies from the Border Counties Vintage Club, who this year are supporting St Michael’s Hospice.
Big wheels kept on turning, loud horns kept on tooting, as the mighty convoy led by Father Christmas kept on trucking through the night, or at least Abergavenny.
In case you missed this year’s event, here’s a video of all the action that passed you by!
