Whether it’s a crisp winter stroll, a pre-Christmas dinner jaunt to build up an appetite, or a Boxing Day walk to blow away the cobwebs, the festive period is a time when many will be getting outdoors and enjoying the countryside.
From frosty fields to brisk beaches, Wales is brimming with beautiful and rugged scenery that can be carefully enjoyed in the winter months.
Here are 10 tips from the Countryside Code to help everyone have a jolly good time outdoors:
1. Plan your adventure carefully - check your route and local conditions. Welsh weather is unpredictable, so it’s even more important during the darker, colder and wetter months that you’re prepared for the conditions. Before you venture out (or go dashing through the snow), check out AdventureSmart UK’s safety tips to make your good day better. Once you have planned your route, don’t bank on phone signal or data when you’re out and about; have a map handy or download a map of your route to use offline.
2. Take your litter home - leave no trace of your visit. Remember to bring a bag with you and take your rubbish and food waste home – that includes the Christmas crackers, Boxing Day sandwich wrappers and the stocking satsuma. Use public bins or recycle if possible; litter spoils the beauty of the countryside and can be dangerous to wildlife, livestock and Rudolf.
3. Be nice, say hello, share the space. Spread some joy this festive season and say a ‘hello’ or ‘shwmae’ to those you see. Just a simple one or two words could transform somebody’s day (it’s actually in the Countryside Code - we are a friendly bunch!).
4. Be considerate to those living in, working in and enjoying the countryside. Respect everyone and everything you come across in the countryside, especially the farmers working all hours – even on Christmas Day.
5. Leave gates and property as you find them. Whether on your own or in a group, make sure the last person knows how to leave the gates. Farmers often close gates to keep animals in or leave them open to give access to food and water. We want little donkey on the right side of the field.
6. Follow local signs and keep to marked paths unless wider access is availableFamiliarise yourself with the signs and symbols of the countryside, and always keep a look out for them. For example, did you know that the acorn sign doesn’t symbolise squirrel food, but rather a National Trail? It’s important to stick to marked paths to avoid damaging sensitive ground.
7. Do not block access to gateways or driveways when parking. Only park in marked safe areas and make sure you’re not leaving your car, bike or snow sleigh in the way of important access for farmers and people living there.
8. Care for nature - do not cause damage or disturbance. Leave rocks, stones, plants and trees as you find them; that includes Christmas trees, festive holly and the mistletoe.
9. Always keep your dogs under control and in sight. When out on the coast, don’t allow your dog to chase flocks of overwintering birds – they need space to rest and feed after their long journey here. Find out about the best places to spot coastal wildlife with the Wales Coast Explorer app.
10. With dog poo - bag it and bin it in any public waste bin or take it home. A dog poo left behind is nobody’s idea of a nice Christmas present so always clean up after your dog to prevent illness in people, livestock and wildlife. Never leave bags of dog poo around, even if you intend to pick them up later. Deodorised bags and containers can make bags of dog poo easier to carry. If you cannot find a public waste bin, you should take it home and use your own bin.
This advice and more can be found in the Countryside Code: www.naturalresources.wales/countryside-code
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.