1. Plan your adventure carefully - check your route and local conditions. Welsh weather is unpredictable, so it’s even more important during the darker, colder and wetter months that you’re prepared for the conditions. Before you venture out (or go dashing through the snow), check out AdventureSmart UK’s safety tips to make your good day better. Once you have planned your route, don’t bank on phone signal or data when you’re out and about; have a map handy or download a map of your route to use offline.