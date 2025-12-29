He went on to say: “Perhaps I am not the only one who has witnessed some hair-breadth escapes, and considerable inconvenience to traffic by the narrowness of this important thoroughfare and its outlet to Cross Street, and I must admit that I thought I had secured a boon to the town, when with the generous permission of the owner, I was enabled to offer, on his behalf, to give the necessary ground for the proposed widening of the street gratis, and with compensation, asking only that the Commissioners should bear the expense of setting back part of the buildings. I gather that the expense of acquiring frontages for similar improvements and compensation claims in respect thereof have so far exhausted the means at command that an improvement of this character cannot be entertained now, although the ground costs nothing and no compensation is required. It is not for me to criticise these economical principles, for, I am an interested party. After this, one would really be glad to have the opinion of someone who is not an ‘interested party’ upon this opportunity lost of eventually securing what I venture to think one of the most desirable, and certainly the least expensive, improvements our Commissioners have before them.”