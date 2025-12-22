“We are sad to learn of the death of Dame Shân Legge-Bourke. Her home at Penmyarth House, Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell opened for the National Garden Scheme in 1952, last opening in 2022. During this remarkable 70 year period we believe the number of garden visits exceeded 5,000 and raised nearly £11,000 for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas, cake and Estate Fayre. We are grateful to her support, and that of her family continuing to open their garden after her retirement, and send our condolences to the family,” said a committee spokesman.