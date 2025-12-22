Powys National Garden Scheme has paid tribute Dame Shan Legge-Bourke who died earlier this month at her Crickhowell home.
“We are sad to learn of the death of Dame Shân Legge-Bourke. Her home at Penmyarth House, Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell opened for the National Garden Scheme in 1952, last opening in 2022. During this remarkable 70 year period we believe the number of garden visits exceeded 5,000 and raised nearly £11,000 for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas, cake and Estate Fayre. We are grateful to her support, and that of her family continuing to open their garden after her retirement, and send our condolences to the family,” said a committee spokesman.
After the dark days of winter, spending time in a garden has been proven to significantly improve wellbeing. Visitors feel more relaxed, happy and excited in the gardens, and less stressed, sad and bored and, not surprisingly, the more time visitors spend in winter gardens, the higher their wellbeing. With 175 gardens set to open from January to March the National Garden Scheme is well placed to offer that wonderful early wellbeing boost see findagarden.ngs.org.uk
The year 2027 will mark the centenary of The National Garden Scheme and teams all over the country will be making plans to mark this milestone. Originally set up in 1927 to support district nurses, the National Garden Scheme has donated over£74 million to some of the UK’s best loved nursing, health and gardening charities.
Have you considered opening your garden and not been too sure about it? Perhaps there are two or three garden owners nearby who would like to open to make a community event. Interested? To arrange a visit and talk through the process, visit ngs.org.uk/get-involved/open-your-garden
