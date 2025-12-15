The daughter of William Bailey, the 3rd Lord Glanusk, she inherited the 18,000-acre Glanusk Estate near Crickhowell on his death in 1948 when she was only five years old and went on to be at the forefront of public life for many decades and was also a friend of the Royal Family and lady in waiting to HRH the Princess Royal. Her daughter Tiggy was famously nanny to Prince William and Harry.