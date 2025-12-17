Crickhowell care home residents have been enjoying a very special Christmas treat this month thanks to the Black Mountains Comedy Festival.
With support from Arts Council Wales, the festival commissioned all-women comedy dance group Kitsch n Sync to bring their lively new show, The Night Before Kitschmas, to local care homes and families.
The performance follows the Slumber Sisters on a magical, Christmas journey to the “land of nod,” featuring music, dance, comedy and eye-catching costumes. The show has delighted care home audiences at Crickhowell’s Greenhill Care Home, Oaklands Care Home in Llangynidr, Bankhouse Care Home in Garnlydan, and Trenewydd Care Home in Brecon.
Gerard Kilbride, Black Mountains Comedy Festival Director, highlighted the value of the project.
“Seeing care home residents’ reaction to The Night Before Kitschmas has been very humbling. It’s a privilege to see the work of care workers with residents, not just on a practical level, but also in how they make sure residents have lively and fun experiences,” he said.
“We worked with leading dementia academic Dr Gary Christoper of Swansea University to develop shows like this that can support better communication and mental well-being. Out of that collaboration, we commissioned Kitsch N Sync to make Silver Screen Sisters, which toured to care homes back in February, and they made this Christmas-themed show for the festive period.
“There’s been a lot of support in the local community for our work, so we were delighted to share the magic of the show with family audiences just before Christmas”
Performer Kylie Ann Smith added: “We loved creating and performing in care homes as we saw the joy it brings to the residents, the memories it evokes and bringing arts to elderly people who can no longer make trips to the theatre.”
