A study of 2,000 adults who celebrate the holiday found for 27 per cent, stress levels hit their maximum as they juggle the precise timings of Christmas lunch.
With many feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to make the celebrations perfect for everyone else (67 per cent).
And 10 per cent admit their patience wears thin when ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ blares out for the millionth time.
It comes as wellness expert, Richie Norton, unveils a variety of top tips to help Brits reclaim the calm in and among the holiday chaos this year.
As a result, more than half of Brits (53 per cent) are longing for rest and relaxation this Christmas Day – but 21 per cent claim they only get 30 minutes or less of genuine peace and quiet all day.
And it’s not until 5:41pm that adults finally get the chance to put their feet up, while over a third (36 per cent) admit they feel guilty taking any time for themselves in the lead-up to the big day.
Richie Norton, wellbeing expert and wellness ambassador at Volvo Car UK, which commissioned the research, said: “Christmas should be a time to pause and connect - but for many of us, it’s becoming a whirlwind.
“Making time for yourself and looking after your wellbeing is so important to ensure you have the energy to share with others.
“Being with loved ones over the festive period is ultimately what it’s all about.”
Other elements which add to the run-up to Christmas stress included shopping for gifts (39 per cent), hosting friends and family (28 per cent) and spending money (26 per cent).
While attending social commitments (18 per cent) and travelling to see loved ones (16 per cent) also contributed to the rising tension.
Yet for many, the car offers an unexpected sanctuary - over a third (35 per cent) said they use driving to escape the festive chaos.
More than half of those surveyed (54 per cent) find that time behind the wheel gives them a rare quiet moment over the festive period, according to research by OnePoll.
They’ll do this by listening to music or podcasts they enjoy (35 per cent), watching the scenery pass by (22 per cent) or just enjoying a sense of control or focus (15 per cent).
While four in 10 (41 percent) reported an electric vehicle delivers a calmer, quieter driving experience compared with petrol or diesel models.
However, not all festive journeys are relaxing, one in five (21 per cent) said travelling home for Christmas is their least favourite drive of the year.
Citing heavy traffic (37 per cent), the rush to get out of the house on time (30 per cent) and children complaining in the back seat (26 per cent) as major stressors.
Richie Norton, for Volvo Car UK, added: “If the Christmas chaos gets too much, do things that help you find perspective during the festive period.
“Inventing a reason to jump in your car and take a moment of ‘down-time’ is a great way to recharge.
“A peaceful, quiet drive can help make those moments of calm truly restorative.”
TOP FESTIVE STRESSES:
1. Trying to plate everything while keeping it hot
2. Juggling the timings of Christmas lunch
3. When the oven is full and you still need to cook three sides
4. The moment you realise you’ve barely sat down all day
5. Around 11am when the kitchen starts to feel like a pressure cooker
6. The mess left after presents are opened
7. Realising the turkey isn’t cooking fast enough
8. When kids are overstimulated and start crying
9. Mid-morning when someone asks, “What time are we eating?” for the third time
10. Hearing ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ for the 11th time
RICHIE NORTON'S FIVE TIPS FOR A CALMER CHRISTMAS:
1. Breathe before you begin - Before diving into your festive to-do list, take a moment and focus on nothing but your breathing. Breathe in through your nose for four seconds, hold for four, and exhale slowly through your mouth for six seconds. Even just one minute of conscious breathing lowers stress and resets your mindset.
2. Turn the drive into downtime - Driving is one of the few moments we can be truly alone. There are ways to make driving calmer: try an audiobook, a soothing playlist, or simply silence. If you can, take a solo drive with no destination - just a quiet loop to clear your head.
3. Protect your “micro moments” of peace - Christmas tends to fill up fast - parties, plans, people. It’s okay to say no to things that drain your energy.
4. Move your body, calm your mind - It’s easy to let movement slide during the festive rush, but gentle exercise is one of the quickest ways to lift your mood and release tension. A short walk after lunch, 10 minutes of stretching, or even taking the long way back to the car can reset both body and mind.
5. Christmas Day - find a moment just for you - On Christmas day itself, before the day begins - before gifts, guests, or lunch prep - take 10 minutes for yourself. Take a breath, look around, and let yourself enjoy the moment - that’s where the real calm is found and can transform your whole day.
