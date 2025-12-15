It was Christmas Eve in the drunk tank, and in that miserable den of despair, where nothing stirred not even the clinking of a bottle of Grouse. A lone voice broke the stagnant air of bad decisions and regret as it cried, “Chin up lads I have the penultimate instalment of the Chronicle quiz. And all was good, all was grand, and the bells were soon ringing out for Christmas Day.
See you tomorrow for the final instalment, that is if you can stand the suspense.
67: What was once described as the ‘spiritual citadel of Gwent?
68: The distinctive gash on the side of the big Skirrid was said to be made by what according to a certain local rumour?
69: Giraldus visited Usk in 1188 and offered to pardon those in prison if they joined him in what?
70: William Marshall who once owned Usk Castle, was still leading men into battle when he was over 50. His fame was assured when on his death in 1219, the Archbishop of Canterbury said what about him?
71: The SAS often send would-be-recruits to Pen-y-Fan to participate in a punishing run nicknamed what?
72: When was the Abergavenny Chronicle founded and by who?
73: Abergavenny’s Pentre House was famous for a notorious robbery back at the beginning of the 19th century when the family silver was taken. Where did said silver turn up and what happened to the guilty party?
74: The Sugar Loaf vineyard harvests how many acres of grapes each year?
75: ‘Steel’s Memorial’ which is now submerged in the river Usk, with only the railings surrounding it left above water due to bank erosion, was ironically built to commemorate what in the 19th century?
76: Llangorse Lake boasts what distinction?
77: According to one local tale what once stood on the site of Llangorse Lake, and what happened to it?
78: When the water is rough on Llangorse Lake the old church bell from the drowned village is said to chime and cause what to happen?
79: Crickhowell’s Table Mountain is a hill fort which in Welsh is named Crug Hywel. Who was Hywel?
80: What famous eccentric and poet bought the Llanthony estate and priory ruin in the early 19th century and undertook a doomed agricultural project to plant 10,000 trees and import Spanish sheep before writing a poem which begins, ‘Llanthony! An ungenial clime?'
81: Spanish seaman Joseph Garcia was hanged on Monday, November 18, 1878, at Usk Prison, protesting to the end that he was innocent. What was Garcia’s crime?
82: HM Submarine Usk was a U-class submarine that entered service in late 1940 and was subsequently assigned to the First Submarine Flotilla based in Malta. In January 1941 a campaign was launched to raise £20,000 to buy what for the boat?
83: Sadly, the HM Submarine Usk was lost on or around April 29, 1941. The wreck has never been found, but where was it believed to have been sunk and how many hands were on board?
84: In 2004 actor Johnny Depp was filming in Tretower Court. What was the name of the movie he was appearing in?
85: What notorious, womanising, alcoholic, and syphilis-riddled historical figure who died at the age of 33 did Depp portray in the film?
86: In March 1942, a plane on a training flight came down in heavy cloud and crashed on the Skirrid killing the pilot instantly. What was the plane in question?
87: Why is the crash site of the plane no longer visible?
88: The Skirrid has a distinctive toadstool-shaped rock known as ‘The Devil’s Table’. Why did it get that name?
Day Three’s answers!
45: Penfold. 46: New Zealand. 47: Led Zeppelin front-man Robert Plant. The film in question was, ‘The Song Remains The Same.’ 48: Five nuns. 49: From the nearby Iron Age hill fort of Crug Hywel. 50: Sir George Everest. Mount Everest was named in his honour in 1865, despite personal objections from the man himself. 51: Salmon egg deposition. 52: Fly fishing. 53: 12 and 13. 54: John Gell (1740-1806). 55: Dickie Valentine. 56: An extinct volcano. 57: She tried to destroy a post-box with a chemical bomb. 58: White Castle, Skenfrith Castle, Grosmont Castle. 59: From the Whitewash put on the stone walls. 60: Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection. 61: The ironmaster Crawshay Bailey. 62: Shakespeare/Devil’s Bridge/ Midsummer Night’s Dream. 63: Puck’s Pool. 64: Illegal bare-fisted fighting. 65: War of the Roses. 66: Wigs.
