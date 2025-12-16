Mind Cymru is reminding people in Wales that there is support available for anyone who might be struggling with their mental health this Christmas, and that intervention can save lives.
Simon Jones, Associate Director of Policy and Influencing, says: “Christmas can often feel stressful, whether that’s due to other events happening in our lives, the financial pressures involved or how we navigate our relationships with others. And, while it is a time of year to celebrate, it can also be a time when feelings are heightened.
“Supporting someone with even the smallest of worries can help stop those feelings turning into something that weighs them down. And it can be especially important to remember this at times like Christmas.”
If you are worried about coping with your own emotions or about someone close to you during the festive season, Mind Cymru has some tips to help.
These include:
- Looking after yourself
Be patient with yourself, prioritise what you need, and remember Christmas won’t last forever. Set boundaries where you need them and say no to things that aren’t helpful if you can. You don’t have to take on every task or go to every event.
- Managing money
Making lists, plans or budgets can make money feel more manageable, as can being open about what you can spend. Reach out for support if you need to - organisations like Citizens Advice can help if you’re struggling with household bills, for example.
- Avoiding comparisons
The ‘Christmas’ we see in adverts isn’t real, so be kind to yourself. Remember that what you see online often doesn’t reflect reality and can often make us feel worse about ourselves. Taking breaks from social media can also help.
- Planning aheadThink about what might feel difficult over Christmas and what could help you cope ahead of time. If regular routine is important to you, try and include this in your Christmas plans where possible. If you’re worried about feeling lonely or isolated this Christmas, think of ways to help pass the time in advance if you can.
- Talking to others
Tell people you’re spending time with if you are struggling and let them know how they can help you. Remember that you don’t have to justify yourself to others. Online communities like Mind’s Side by Side service can also offer a safe place to connect with others if you need to during the festive period too.
Simon added: “If a person’s emotions do snowball into something bigger, it might not look like a crisis from the outside. It could look like being busy all the time, withdrawing from company, or like someone is simply coping.”
“Mind Cymru is here to remind people across Wales that there are people you can reach out to for support if you are worried this could be happening to you, or someone you know, this Christmas.”
If you are finding Christmas difficult, you can:
- Call Mind’s Support Line on 0300 102 1234, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm (closed on 25 and 26 December 2024, and 1 January 2025).
- Reach out to Mind’s online community Side by Side, available 7 days a week and 24 hours a day at https://sidebyside.mind.org.uk/
- Call Samaritans on 116 123 (freephone). Their English language line is always open and their Welsh language line opens daily from 7pm to 11pm.
- Text SHOUT to 85258, a free 24/7 crisis text service
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.