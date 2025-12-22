While many will be looking forward to spending time with family and friends this week, the Christmas period isn't always a joyful time for everyone.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is reminding local residents to know what urgent support services are available to them when they’re struggling with their mental health.
Free, urgent mental health help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 111 and pressing option 2. Whether it’s day or night, the 111 (press option 2) service will have specially-trained local mental well-being practitioners on the other end of the phone when someone needs urgent help, but it’s not life-threatening.
Available to adults and children of any age, the service offers bespoke one-to-one advice, support and care to meet the needs of each individual. The 111 Option 2 service can provide support for a range of different needs.
This could include people with existing mental health problems whose symptoms have worsened, those experiencing a mental health problem for the first time, someone who has self-harmed but it does not appear to be life threatening, or they're talking about wanting to self-harm.
The service is also open to a person showing signs of possible dementia, experiencing domestic violence or physical, sexual or emotional abuse.
However, anyone who has already been given a Crisis Line number from a health professional should call that number instead. Anyone under the care of a mental health team with a specific care plan that states who to contact when in need of urgent care should follow that plan as well.
For more general mental health support, ABUHB says the Melo website offers free information, advice and self-help resources to help people look after their mental health and wellbeing. Samaritans also has a free-to-call support service that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Anyone wanting to talk to someone in confidence can call them on 116 123. Anyone in Gwent who is in need of mental health support and is unsure of where to go for help can find advice and signposting on the Gwent Health Guide.
