Criticism has been levelled at the Welsh Government for leaving some businesses disadvantaged when it comes to applying for financial support to recover from Storm Claudia.
Flooding and extreme weather left many businesses closed for weeks and with a hefty repair bill, while others won’t reopen until well into the new year.
But it has emerged businesses that were insured for flood protection at the time are not able to access any additional financial support, which has drawn criticism from opposing politicians.
“Whilst the funding from Welsh Government is welcome and have been well-received overall, the terms of the scheme are certainly leaving some at a disadvantage,” he said.
“Some businesses are facing huge insurance excess costs, and whilst £3,000 would not cover them fully, it would be something they could use towards it.”
Mr Fox has written to the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning to point out that whilst the funding is welcome, several businesses that he has spoken to feel disadvantaged they are unable to utilise the funding because they were insured.
The Conservative MS noted that many businesses are facing insurance excess payments of over £10,000; and due to the terms of the fund, cannot use any of the grant to offset excess payments.
Mr Fox has argued that allowing this would still align with the purpose of the fund but would also stop the perception that businesses are effectively being published for doing the right thing and having insurance in place.
“By not allowing businesses to use excess costs as an eligible cost, I think its setting a concerning perception that businesses who are fully insured are likely to be punished when it comes to funding access, just for doing the responsible thing.”
“I have written to the Welsh Government to put forward a case to have this revised, and I hope they will take the comments from myself and local businesses on board.”
