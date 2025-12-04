CATHERINE Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire, has brought together residents and key agencies in Skenfrith for a community meeting following the latest severe flooding that devastated homes across the village.
The meeting, held yesterday in Skenfrith Village Hall, brought residents together with representatives from the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, Gwent Police, Monmouthshire County and the Wye and Usk Foundation.
It provided an opportunity for residents to directly question Natural Resources Wales and push for meaningful short and long-term action to protect the village from repeated flooding.
Catherine Fookes MP said: “Since becoming MP, my team and I have been doing everything we can to ensure Skenfrith residents receive the flood defences they desperately need. This meeting is one of many we’ve organised with residents and NRW t push for faster progress.
“Life here is incredibly tough for people when the rain starts. The stress, the rush to move belongings upstairs, and the hope that water won’t enter their homes again, despite the individual measures they already take- is exhausting.
“During Storm Claudia, flood levels reached the highest ever recorded, damaging homes that had never flooded before. There have now been four floods in three years and even a near loss of life. Residents need protection now- not in 2027.
‘Pumps Not promises’ is what this community is asking for, and I will continue fighting to make that happen.
“Residents at the meeting raised concerns about delays to planned flood defences and urged NRW to provide immediate short-term solutions alongside long-term protection.
Following the meeting, NRW committed to visiting individual properties by Christmas to assess what temporary measures could be put in place to begin installing short-term defences as soon as possible.
Catherine added: “I’ll continue working with residents, NRW and Welsh Government until Skenfrith gets the proper flood defences it needs and deserves.”
