The member of Parliament for Monmouthshire is among those who have come under fire for voting with the UK Government on legislation outlined in the Budget.
Last Wednesday, Catherine Fookes, the MP for Monmouthshire, confirmed her support for the decisions made by the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, by calling it a fair and positive day for the future of the country.
However, opponents have said Ms Fookes has ignored the needs of the community she serves in favour of career politics in Westminster over issues including the ‘family farms tax.’
“[Catherine Fookes] has turned her back on the very communities she claims to represent,” said Laura Anne Jones MS, of Reform UK.
“Our family farms are the backbone of rural Monmouthshire, and Wales. The Family Farm Tax as it stands will have a detrimental and potentially irreversible impact on our county, our country and the wider agricultural industry.”
Rachel Reeves did face something of a Labour rebellion over the issue on Tuesday night, with several backbenchers abstaining and one Labour MP voting against the resolution on inheritance tax. But Fookes voted with 23 of her fellow Welsh Labour MPs to change the legislation to increase tax on inherited and family-run farms.
The legislation has been slammed by farmers in Wales due to the disproportionate number of small and medium-sized family farms in Wales. The average farm size here is 48 hectares, which is significantly smaller than in England and Scotland.
Farming unions have also warned that higher tax burdens will leave families unable to meet the tax requirements without selling off land or assets, therefore threatening food production.
“It is deeply disappointing that our local Labour MP did not have the courage to stand up to her Government and stand up for our farmers and farming families here in Monmouthshire,” Ms Jones continued.
The National Farmers’ Union has warned that without changes the policy would “trap the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru also opposed the legislation and voted against the government on the matter. The Conservatives don’t currently have any MPs in Wales.
Neighbouring Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick, blasted Labour MPs for simply “waving through” the tax rise.
“Family farms are the backbone of rural Wales economically, socially and culturally,” he said.
“By voting through this damaging tax, Welsh Labour MPs have turned their backs on the very communities they claim to represent. Changes would increase pressure on farmers already facing rising costs, volatile markets and post-Brexit uncertainty.”
However, Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iowerth, said that Labour’s u-turn on increasing income tax shows it is possible to twist the government’s arm on similar issues.
“For too long, consecutive UK Governments have ignored rural Wales’ needs and undermined our farming communities,” he said.
“The Tories cut our farm funding and gave us a disastrous Brexit, but this UK Labour Government’s sheer ignorance towards rural Wales takes it to another level. Introducing Labour’s changes to inheritance tax will cause and existential crisis in our countryside.
“If Labour can U-turn on income tax then they should do so on inheritance tax too.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.