Monmouthshire County Council has paid out over £25,000 in damages to vehicle owners in Monmouthshire over a three-year period, according to a study published by a top consumer watchdog.
Figures obtained by Accident Claims Advice via a Freedom of Information Request has revealed that 243 pothole-related claims have been submitted to the council since 2022 as concerns around worsening road conditions on the county continue to rise.
JF Law solicitor Patrick Mallon warned that many motorists underestimate the severity of the problem.
“Across the country, we’re seeing a marked increase in pothole-related damage, especially during cold and wet spells when road deterioration accelerates,” he said.
“Even a minor defect can lead to costly repairs, from damaged tyres and wheels to serious suspension issues. For cyclists and motorcyclists, a pothole can pose a much greater threat, potentially causing serious or even life-changing injuries.”
Potholes tend to form when water seeps into cracks in the road surface, and when that freezes and expands the asphalt is gradually weakened. The process can be accelerated by poor drainage, older road surfacing and previous utility works.
Figures in the Daily Mail claim pothole-related repair bills across the Uk reached a record £579 million last year.
The number of pothole-related breakdowns are also rising, with the RAC responding to over 25,000 of them between October 2024 and September 2025. That’s an increase of 11 per cent.
Mechanical issues aren’t the only threats posed by poor road conditions either, with roughly 15 people every month are killed or suffer life-changing injuries in collisions related to road defects.
"Local councils are legally responsible for maintaining safe roads under the Highways Act 1980, which means they must inspect and repair road surfaces within a reasonable time frame,” said Mr Mallon.
“When they fail to do so, and that neglect results in vehicle damage or injury, motorists are entitled to seek compensation.”
"Many councils are working with limited resources, leading to delays in identifying and fixing these hazards, and that’s contributing to the steady rise in pothole-related incidents we’re now seeing nationwide.”
“Submitting a claim not only helps recover your repair costs but also puts pressure on local authorities to address recurring problem areas more effectively.”
