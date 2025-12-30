2026 is going to be a busy year for the Abergavenny Isca Probus club, as guest speakers including the authour, Gavin Davies and the famous annual petanque tournament.
The Probus club movement began in the mid 1960s when Rotary members in the UK recognized a need for social connection among their retired professional and business peers. The movement, named from a portmanteau of ‘Pro’fessional and ‘Bus’inessman, has since spread worldwide.
Abergavenny Isca Probus Club was established in 1979 and currently meets at Monmouthshire Golf Club every other Wednesday morning from 10am for a 10.30am start.
With an active membership, comprised of both ladies and gentlemen, currently exceeding thirty we are always seeking new members to enjoy our varied programme of guest speakers and events.
We are particularly proud of the range and quality of our speakers each year - a small number of whom are club members.
Those from far and wide have also shared their experiences from their respective lines of work, including those keeping the legacy of the famous ‘Codebreakers’ in the Second World War alive and the veteran sports writer, Rob Cole.
Since October 2024 the group has been entertained by Matt Johnson ('No Ordinary Day: the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher'), Jan Little ('Abergavenny's Historical Runaways'), Colin Morgan ('The work of the Search and Rescue Dog Association') and Lucie Parkin ('Abergavenny Food Festival').
Meanwhile, the 2026 programme is almost complete and we look forward to hearing such speakers as Charlie Way (The Play's the Thing'), Libby Haines ('Uniforms to Underwear'), Gavin Davies ('The American Civil War'), Graham Duke ('Codebreakers at Bletchley Park') and Rob Cole ('Welsh Sport – punching above its weight for a proud nation').
The new Chair, Elaine Utting, has lived in Abergavenny since 1966.
“I now feel privileged having been elected to become the first female Chair of Abergavenny Isca Probus Club,” she said.
“Our final talk of 2025 by John Handby ('Artificial Intelligence: The Future is Now') was mind-blowing – so I am now looking over my shoulder for the robot waiting to replace me!”
The space is not just dedicated to those blazing a trail in the business world. The Chronicle previously reported on the visit of self-proclaimed ‘walking addict’, Anne Hayward, who spend three months walking around Wales’ holy sites.
In addition to guest speakers, there are Christmas and Summer Lunches, an annual Petanque Tournament and occasional visits to places of interest.
Each Wednesday meeting starts with free tea/coffee and biscuits followed by a short business meeting. At 10.45 our guest speaker will begin and usually ends by 12 noon with time allowed for questions and debate. A light lunch and a licensed bar is available to members and guests.
Anyone wishing to join the group is assured of a warm welcome and good company to learn more about the world on their doorsteps and beyond.
Further details may be obtained from the Club Secretary, Martin Hayward, who can be contacted by email on [email protected] or by telephone on 01873 831804
