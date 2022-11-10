She described how in 2015 she spent three months as a pilgrim, travelling on foot to visit some of the holiest sites in Wales. Her main objectives were four ancient places of pilgrimage- Holywell (Treffynnon), Bardsey Island (ynys Enlli), St David’s (Tyddewi) and Llantwit Major (Llanilltud Fawr), but also visiting numerous churches and other places of interest along the way.